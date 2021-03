These Boyfriend Jeans Are More Like Denim Life Partners

What is a boyfriend jean in 2021? While the traditional borrowed-from-the-boys denim silhouette connotes a slim-fitting, low-rise pair with a looser leg; a cropped, cuffed hem; and an overall constitution that’s been ripped, frayed, and distressed, searching for a boyfriend jeans right this second shows us that the shape is changing.From where we sit, we’re seeing that legs have gotten longer and rises have gotten higher, in a nod to the growing popularity of a more 90s-influenced, baggy shape . (One of the most-Googled styles right this second is PacSun’s Ripped ’90s Boyfriend Jean , which boasts the slim-but-easy fit and destroyed exterior of its early-aughts forbears, but with the addition of a heel-skimming hemline and ultra-high waist.)