These Boyfriend Jeans Are More Like Denim Life Partners

What is a boyfriend jean in 2021? While the traditional borrowed-from-the-boys denim silhouette connotes a slim-fitting, low-rise pair with a looser leg; a cropped, cuffed hem; and an overall constitution that’s been ripped, frayed, and distressed, searching for a boyfriend jeans right this second shows us that the shape is changing.
From where we sit, we’re seeing that legs have gotten longer and rises have gotten higher, in a nod to the growing popularity of a more 90s-influenced, baggy shape. (One of the most-Googled styles right this second is PacSun’s Ripped ’90s Boyfriend Jean, which boasts the slim-but-easy fit and destroyed exterior of its early-aughts forbears, but with the addition of a heel-skimming hemline and ultra-high waist.)
From where we sit, we’re seeing that legs have gotten longer and rises have gotten higher, in a nod to the growing popularity of a more 90s-influenced, baggy shape. (One of the most-Googled styles right this second is PacSun’s Ripped ’90s Boyfriend Jean, which boasts the slim-but-easy fit and destroyed exterior of its early-aughts forbears, but with the addition of a heel-skimming hemline and ultra-high waist.)
It’s a lot of denim to digest, but as professional shoppers, we’re always up to the challenge. Armed with an open mind, we dove in and narrowed down our 24 favorite pairs from the stores our readers shop the most. It turns out, no matter what you’re looking for in a “boyfriend” these days, there’s a jean for you out there.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.