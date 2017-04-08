When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Whether it's a response to years of no-makeup-makeup fervor, or just a desire to play with color and escape, there's no denying that glitter is having a big moment. In the past year, we've seen glitter lips, glitter freckles, and even glitter hair parts. Our favorite way to wear the sparkly stuff, though, has always been on the eyes.
But regardless of how beautiful glitter looks may appear on screen and in glossy magazines, adapting them to real life can be challenging. That's why we created this edgy, and easy, eye look to use as inspiration for your next night (or day — why the hell not?) out. Check it out, along with three of our favorite glitter products, in the slides ahead.