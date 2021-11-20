These Black Friday Fashion Deals Are Already Live (And Waiting For You)

Hi, hello, and happy almost Black Friday. It's just about that time of the year where the turkey-filled forks go down and the credit cards come out for the annual post-Thanksgiving discounts extravaganza. As always, there will be plenty of money to be saved on everything from must-have beauty items to big-ticket home and furniture purchases (new mattress, anyone?) and everything in between. Whether you're shopping for yourself or you're making a dent in that growing gifting list before the holidays, this is your moment to shop and shine for a fraction of the price, especially when it comes to all things wardrobe-related. The best part? You don't even need to wait until November 26 to add those marked-down fashion faves to your cart. Many retailers are already offering Black Friday deals a whole week before the main event kicks off, and we're rounding them up as they drop so you (and your closet) don't miss a thing.
You know what they say about early birds — they have the best clothes. Or at least, they save the most on dresses, shoes, apparel and outerwear. In the spirit of the sales season, retailers including Nordstrom, Girlfriend Collective, Madewell and more are way ahead of the game with deals designed to hold you over now that Singles Day has passed and Black Friday lingers out there on the horizon. That means: lots of wallet-friendly sartorial peacocking in our fashion futures. So we'll be monitoring these steals as they roll out so no great deal slips through the cyber cracks. Scroll on through to keep on top of the latest sales, and be sure to bookmark this story for updates all the way through Cyber Monday.
Best Black Friday Fashion Deals Quick Links
Madewell: Take 30% off your purchase with the code OHJOY
Nordstrom: Take up to 40% off a wide range of styles
Shopbop: Take up to 50% off Ulla Johnson, Loeffler Randall, Sea, and more top labels
H&M: Take up to 50% off select styles
Pink City Prints: Take 45% off select styles with the code PINKFRIDAY45
Levi's: Take 40% off plus free shipping
ASOS: Take 20% off thousands of styles with the code MORESTYLES
JW PEI: Save up to 70% best sellers and markdowns
Charles & Keith: Take 20% off full-price items
Girlfriend Collective: Shop 30% off everything
Outdoor Voices: Take 50% off select styles
Backcountry: Take up to 60% off select styles from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot and more
REI: Take up to 25% off a range of styles from brands like REI Co-op, Columbia, Kari, and The North Face
Best Black Friday Dress Deals
For a limited time, take up to 50% off Ulla Johnson, Loeffler Randall, Sea, and more top labels. No code necessary.
From now through Nov. 23, access the retailer's Pre-Black Friday Deals for up to 50% off select styles. No code necessary.
From Nov. 26 through Nov. 29, take 45% off select styles with the code PINKFRIDAY45.
Best Black Friday Clothing Deals
From now through Nov. 27, shop the Indigo Friday sale and take 40% off plus free shipping. Discount auto-applied at checkout.
Best Black Friday Shoes & Accessories Deals
For a limited time, save up to 70% best sellers and markdowns. Take an extra 12% off sitewide with the code JWBLK12, 20% off 2 items with the code JWBLK20, and 25% off 3 items with code JWBLK25.
From Nov. 23 through Dec. 6, take 20% off full-price items. No code necessary.
Best Black Friday Athletic Apparel Deals
From now through Nov. 25, shop the Outdoor Voices Pre-Black Friday sale and take 50% off select styles. No code necessary.
Best Black Friday Outerwear Deals
For a limited time, take up to 60% off select styles from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot and more. No code necessary.
From now through Nov. 22, shop the Gear Up Get Out Sale and take up to 25% off jackets, accessories, snow gear, and more from brands like REI Co-op, Columbia, Kari, and The North Face. No code necessary.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.