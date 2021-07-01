The Best 4th Of July Sales, Found

Sure, there's fireworks and flag-waving, but 4th of July is also a solid holiday for sorting through the unbelievable deals being offered at the best online shops. But why waste time doing that when we can do it for you? With everything from outdoor furniture and mattresses to trending clothing styles and sex toys on sale, you can choose from a wide array of options while saving up to 90% on some of them.
We've made this overwhelming sale period as easy-to-navigate as possible, with a quick links sections (those are the best of the best deals!), and further breakdowns into best-selling categories, from mattresses to beauty deals. We'll keep you updated on the best money-saving deals from the biggest retailer and your favorite indie brands as we find them, so remember to bookmark this article. Check back this weekend for those last minute need-to-know details, promo codes definitely included.
Advertisement
Best 4th of July Sales Quick Links
Brooklinen: 15% off site-wide
Amazon: 15% off best-selling high-waisted biker shorts
Lulus: Spin to get up to 50% off select styles
Net-A-Porter: Up to 60% off summer sale
Cocoon by Sealy: 35% off & free pillows and sheets
Casper: Up to 30% off bundles, mattresses and pillows
LELO: Up to 50% off select sex toys
Ella Paradis: Up to 90% off with code FREEDOM
Anthropologie: Up to 40% off select summer entertainment styles
Wayfair: Up to 60% off select styles
SkinStore: 25% off Sunday Riley products
Athena Club: 30% off site-wide with code LONGWEEKEND
Glow Recipe: 15% off entire purchase
Advertisement
Get the best-selling Cocoon Chill Mattress for 35% off with a free set of pillows and sheets now through Monday — no promo code needed.
Save $500 on Tempur-Pedic's Breeze Mattresses from now through July 12, no promo code necessary. And until Monday, save 30% off the Tempur-Cloud mattress and 40% off the Topper Supreme.
Casper has a plethora of savings from today through July 5, and here are the deets: 15% off mattresses, pillows, and sheets; up to 30% off bundles; 10% off everything else site-wide, and up to 50% off final clearance.
Get $100 off the Avocado Green, Vegan, All Latex and Vegan Latex mattresses from today through Monday, with the promo code SLEEPFREE. Plus, save $250 on their new plush mattress with the code LIBERTY.
Advertisement
Save $200 from your Birch Natural Mattress purchase, and get two free Eco-Rest pillows with the code JULY4200 at checkout.
Get your perfect mattress, pillows, and bedding sets while saving up to $350 from your purchase starting today through Monday — no promo code needed. Plus, add a bed frame for $50 less.
Get Brooklyn Bedding's best-selling Aurora Hybrid Mattress, the Chill Memory Foam Mattress or anything else on their website for 25% with the code INDEPENDENCE25, now through July 6.
Best 4th of July Bedding Sales
Shop everything from the famous bedding brand (including the best-sellers we recommend) for limited-time for 15% off — no code needed.
Advertisement
Buy all the cooling eucalyptus bedding your heart desires this summer for $50 off $300 or more orders from now through July 5, using the code SALEAWAY.
Play with their magical wheel of savings to get up to 50% off select styles at dress-central Lulus for a limited time only.
Save up to 60% off on some designer goodies, including everything from Balenciaga to Dolce & Gabbana, for a limited time — no promo code needed.
Get up to 50% off select styles on Old Navy across multiple categories, from activewear to dresses, now through July 5.
Shop your favorite designers for up to 60% off at Nordstrom for a limited time only, no promo code necessary.
Advertisement
Get a new favorite pair of jeans with Levi's limited-time extra 50% off sale-on-sale styles. Plus, they offer free shipping.
Celebrate the Ray of Sunshine Sale with Ban.do now through July 5, and get 25% off select outdoor summer fun with promo code BRIGHTSIDE.
Shop Backcountry's sale outdoor essentials, from apparel to camping accessories, for up to 50% off — no promo code needed.
Get up to 60% off select styles (we're talking shoes, outdoor home decor, beauty, and more) at Macy's 4th of July sale now through July 5, using the promo code FOURTH.
Best Amazon 4th of July Sales
Amazon is dropping some major deals just in time for 4th of July summer fun, featuring trending biker shorts and dresses, cooling sheets and comforters, and more. All with raving reviews, of course!
Advertisement
Save up to 50% off on your favorite sex toys with the added plus of free (discreet) shipping.
Shop from Ella Paradis' wide array of sex toy selections, and save up to 90% off on select styles with the code FREEDOM. But hurry, as the offer ends Monday.
Get yourself a Love Honey sex toy for up to 60% off for a limited time, with free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Advertisement
Plan that summer vacation and get yourself a travel-friendly sex toy for 20% off with the promo code TRAVEL20, from today through Saturday.
Save big (we're talking up to 80% off) select sex toys and accessories with the promo code SUMMER at PinkCherry for a limited time only.
Get up to 40% off select summer entertainment must-haves — that's outdoor dinnerware, games, furniture and more — from Anthropologie for a limited time.
Wayfair has so many savings from their 4th of July event going on until Monday, so here are the need-to-know deets: up to 65% off living room sitting, up to 50% off outdoor furniture, up to 60% of lighting, up to 55% off major appliances, and more.
Advertisement
Get 15% off select styles for your home, from comfy chairs to WFH desks, for a limited time only with the code GET15. Plus, furniture ships for free.
Burrow makes you sure that the more you buy, the more you save: up to $600 off a $4,000+ purchase with 10% off on anything lower than $1,899, with several saving tiers in between, all while using the promo code USA21 from now through July 11.
Get up to $375 off everything at Floyd's website with the code SUMMER21, now through Monday.
Enjoy your pool-side vacation with FUNBOY's quirky pool floats for up to 25% off for a limited time only — no promo code needed.
Best 4th of July Beauty Sales
Stock up on your favorite Sunday Riley products at Skinstore because for a limited time, they're all 25% off.
Advertisement
R29 readers and writers' favorite sunscreen is 20% off at Dermstore for a limited time, no promo code required.
R29 editors' favorite razor subscription (but it's truly so much more than that!) is offering 30% off site-wide until Monday with the code LONGWEEKEND.
In celebration of their fourth birthday, Peace Out Skincare is giving us the gift of 25% site-wide and free shipping from today through July 7.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.