The Benefits Of Cock Rings For Couples (& Everyone Else)

Those are just for dudes, right? is an understandable hunch to have about penis rings. But it's not very 2020, is it?
Traditionally, a cock ring's core function makes erections go the extra mile — a noble cause, in light of recent studies that show erectile dysfunction occurring between 32% and 80% of people with penises. That’s where this baby swoops in to restrict a penis’ blood flow and keep it hard even after ejaculation, which can guarantee both partners' orgasms. But we also know that a penis does not a man make, despite mainstream culture’s obsession with gendering everything into binary pairs (blink twice if you need help, “female outlet”). That’s why ‘cock’ rings aren’t just for dudes, but couples of all creeds. Lone rangers. Dudettes! People with penises, vaginas, strap-ons, and anything else happening below the belt.
Today's cock rings are also a testament to the fact that couples are seeking more and more versatility from their toys; rings now come with vibrating functions, clitoral stimulators, and even double up as a pocket-sized toy to rival your best bullet vibrator. Peen is just the diving board of the ring's possibility (rather than the sole destination). So we’ll wrap up this TED Talk with a call to action: why not toss a cock ring into the mix? You can snag one for as low as $2.95. And if your coupledom is new to toys in general, a nightstand friendly vibrating cock ring could be the perfect intro.
Whether you’re in the market for an adjustable 'rope' ring, on the lookout for a ring with a penetration shaft, or dreaming of a vibrating jelly model perfect for sliding onto a strap-on, we’ve found the best rings to make you cock of the walk.
