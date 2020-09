The Benefits Of Cock Rings For Couples (& Everyone Else)

Today's cock rings are also a testament to the fact that couples are seeking more and more versatility from their toys; rings now come with vibrating functions, clitoral stimulators, and even double up as a pocket-sized toy to rival your best bullet vibrator . Peen is just the diving board of the ring's possibility (rather than the sole destination). So we’ll wrap up this TED Talk with a call to action: why not toss a cock ring into the mix? You can snag one for as low as $2.95. And if your coupledom is new to toys in general, a nightstand friendly vibrating cock ring could be the perfect intro.Whether you’re in the market for an adjustable 'rope' ring, on the lookout for a ring with a penetration shaft, or dreaming of a vibrating jelly model perfect for sliding onto a strap-on , we’ve found the best rings to make you cock of the walk.