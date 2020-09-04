Floggers, Blindfolds, and Nipple Clamps: What 3 Sex-Positive Women Keep On Their Nightstands

Carly’s positive, candid relationship with her own sexuality began forming at a fairly young age. “I was sexualized before I was a sexual being,” she says. “I had really big breasts by age 12 — and my sexuality was kinda thrust upon me.” As she emerged from puberty, she began to feel as if her only way of reclaiming her sexuality was to champion it herself — to speak frankly about it and take control of the narrative. And so, years later, in service of this same ethos, the concept for Aurore was born. “I was just feeling the need for a space that was safe and sexy but also felt kinky and weird,” she says. “With literorica there’s space to visualize things in your own head, unlike typical porn. It’s inclusive, and representative, and no matter who you are, it allows you to insert yourself.”