Floggers, Blindfolds, and Nipple Clamps: What 3 Sex-Positive Women Keep On Their Nightstands

As Carly sees it, narrative structure is essential to arousal — which is the guiding light behind her modern literotica site, Aurore . “I always encourage my writers to make sure these characters feel real — that this sex feels plausible,” she says of Aurore. The site — which is laid out with all the clean corners and sans serif fonts of your standard all-day café — is a far cry from the average porn site. In fact, the title page, which is divided between “Vanilla” and “Kink” skews more Tumblr than it does X-rated. That’s not to say it isn’t plenty raunchy — the stories on site range from consensual dominatrix fantasies to far more docile coffee shop meet-cutes, and the roster of contributors places heavy emphasis on inclusivity — but it’s peaceful and design-forward. “I wanted it to feel beautiful,” says Carly. “I hated being on other sites and having these aggressive or creepy ads pop up. I wanted the experience of leaning into erotica to be an altogether positive, seamless one. I think we deserve that.”