Bearaby’s Weighted Cardigan Is Back In Stock After Selling Out In Four Days

"The Napigan felt very bulky when I first put it on. It wasn’t necessarily heavy, but I was very aware of the thickness of fabric, especially around my arms. After wearing it for about 10 minutes, that awareness dissipated, and I just felt super comfortable as I scrolled through my Instagram feed on my Uber ride to the airport. I found out my flight was delayed by three hours as my Uber was pulling into the airport. Luckily, that meant one thing: French fries and a drink. I sat down at the terminal to indulge myself with a big glass of red wine, and the woman across from me complimented the Napigan (after noticing me taking a shameless selfie). The wine had worn off by the time I was squeezing my way into my economy seat, and I was starting to feel like there was too much fabric for this tiny space. Already contending with the insufficient amount of room for my legs, the Napigan's bulk definitely wasn’t giving what it was supposed to give to solve my sense of discomfort. About halfway through the flight, I decided to flip the Napigan around so the majority of the fabric was on the front of my body. This made all the difference: within three to five minutes, my stress levels shot down, and my annoyances with traveling completely faded. I made it to my destination without any further issues, and since I didn’t check a bag, I was on my way fairly quickly. I did notice my shoulders started to feel a little sore after wearing the Napigan for about six to eight hours. I wonder if that would have happened if I had gone with a smaller size (I had the medium) since it’s not as heavy.