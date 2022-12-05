The Pups Of Refinery29 Tested Out Bearaby’s New Dog Bed

Nugget was very hesitant at first, but after about two days of it being in my room, she finally started to curl into a little loaf of cuteness on the bed. In fact, I haven’t seen her lay in her other bed since then. While two days to get used to the Bearaby bed may seem like a lot, it is much better than when I tried introducing a previous bed, which Nugget welcomed by leaving a big, wet gift for me to clean up. While the price tag is a bit steep, I spare no expense to give my precious baby the most comfortable life she can have. I opted for the Evening Rose color, a pretty pink to match my décor. From the packaging to the design of the bed, everything screamed cozy. I love how the bed comes with its own carrying case to make it easily transportable. The bed itself was super easy to put together and take apart for cleaning, although keeping it together is another story. Nugget is quite mischievous and she loves digging so keeping the braided piece around the bed was initially a struggle as Nugget was learning that it was a bed.