Casper’s Cooling Mattress Gave Me The Best Sleep Of My Life — & It’s On Sale

While I was lucky enough to try Casper's mattress for free as part of my job, let me tell you: This mattress (and the sheets, if you're the type of person who doesn't mind splurging on bedding) are worth every penny. Since getting the mattress, I've been having some of the best sleeps of my whole life. Now, this is the part where I hit you with some numbers: The Queen-sized mattress I tried retails for $2595 (if you get the Nova without the Snow technology, it's $2095), which is definitely an investment. However, Casper is currently running a 15% off sale promotion, so my mattress is actually $2,205.75 right now. It's still a very pretty penny — by far the most expensive mattress I've ever owned — but when I consider how important sleep is to my mental and physical health, I can't help but feel like it's money well spent.