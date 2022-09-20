7 Tweaks I Made In My Fall Skin Routine

There's a school of thought that cleansing your skin in the morning is unnecessary as it leads to even drier skin. Dr. Ahmed disagrees. "Effective cleansing is very important because you need to think about the products [that] are absorbing into your skin afterwards," such as your serums and moisturizers. "I hear so often that patients just use water in the autumn and winter because their skin is dry, or that they only cleanse in the evening because that's after they've worn makeup. But you do need to cleanse in the morning because of all the sweat, dirt, grime, and stuff on your pillowcase that you pick up overnight." Again, a gentle, creamy cleanser won't strip your skin.