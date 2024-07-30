All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Buzzy skincare ingredients come and go — niacinamide, caffeine, probiotics, even hyaluronic acid — but one long-standing, derm-beloved ingredient has lasted the test of time: Retinol. The vitamin A derivative has been praised for its ability to address multiple skin concerns ranging from uneven tone and texture to fine lines to acne, making it among the most versatile compounds to formulate with. And while it’s been around for pretty much as long as I can remember (I recall seeing tubes of RoC at the pharmacy not far from the Neutrogena I used for my severe acne), that hasn’t stopped brands from innovating and developing new retinol formulations. Which, is a very good thing — since Cocokind just launched one of the best versions I’ve tried in ages. (And as beauty editors, we try a lot.)
Cocokind’s Advanced Retinol Gel features a 0.5% concentration of the brand’s proprietary Tri-Retinoid Comfort Complex, which itself is a blend of three forms of retinoids: 0.25% retinol, 0.125% encapsulated retinal, and 0.125% granactive retinoid, which work harmoniously to deliver short- and long-releasing benefits. (There’s also aloe, cica, and squalane to further offset the dryness, irritation, and flaking that retinol products are so known for.)
I’ve used retinol on and off for about a decade, and am fortunate to have sturdy skin that can tolerate potent ingredients. After removing makeup and cleansing my skin, I applied a small amount of the Advanced Retinol Gel directly to clean, dry skin. (FYI, Cocokind also has a starter retinol with a 0.1% tri-retinoid complex concentration for the extra-sensitive girlies or anyone using retinol for the first time.) My skin drank it up instantly, and I chased it with my nighttime moisturizer (currently on rotation: Bliss’ Drench & Quench.) I started out every other night for about a week before working my way up to nightly use, but take things as slow as you need to acclimate your skin.
And here’s the thing; it’s not a retinol serum. It’s also not a moisturizer that happens to have retinol in it. The texture is somewhere in between, and not too dissimilar to tretinoin or Differin (formerly also a prescription topical). The result is a potent yet balanced formula that actually works without feeling like your face is slowly peeling off. After three weeks of testing, the rough texture spots on my chin are touchably smoother, and my overall tone feels like someone turned up the exposure levels on my phone camera.
I don’t really have wrinkles (I'm 30, but get carded every time I buy wine at Trader Joe's), but I can imagine the wonders this product could do for mature skin, too. (According to the brand’s clinical trials, 84% of users reported firmer skin after four weeks of testing.) And while this will differ for everyone, I have yet to experience any flaking or dryness — which is near unheard of when introducing a new retinol. $34 for a one-ounce tube is not nothing, but is much more affordable than high-end retinol products that go for double (or triple!). Plus, for all the benefits I’m already seeing — and will continue to see as I finish up the tube — I can't help but think, Finally, a retinol that loves my skin back. But that's always been Cocokind's thing.