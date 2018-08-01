Skip navigation!
Kevin Kushner
Dedicated Feature
20 Beijing Spots To Add To Your Travel Checklist
Annie Georgia Gre...
Aug 1, 2018
Fashion
An R29 Editor Proves That Velvet Isn't
Just
For Parties
Kelly Agnew
Sep 13, 2017
Fashion
The Spring Color Trends That Are About To Be EVERYWHERE
Jessica Roska
Mar 18, 2017
Health
Your Core Is Going To Get Some Serious Love With Hip Dips
60 Seconds To Fit is a quick and easy way to ignite a new workout routine or give yours a fresh upgrade. Up for a more intense plank challenge? Try
by
Laura Delarato
Health
Your Thighs Are Going To Feel This Tomorrow
60 Seconds To Fit is a quick and easy way to ignite a new workout routine or give yours a fresh upgrade. No equipment is required for side leg lifts.
by
Laura Delarato
Health
Here Is Your New Favorite Butt-&-Legs Workout
60 Seconds To Fit is a quick and easy way to ignite a new workout routine or give yours a fresh upgrade. Get your heart rate going and work your legs
by
Laura Delarato
Health
Split Squats Are Your Quads' New Best Friend
60 Seconds To Fit is a quick and easy way to ignite a new workout routine or give yours a fresh upgrade. Split squats are no joke. They work your lower
by
Laura Delarato
Health
This Ab Workout Is Actually Amazing
60 Seconds To Fit is a quick and easy way to ignite a new workout routine or give yours a fresh upgrade. Do you have a minute to spare? Just one —
by
Laura Delarato
Fitness
Here's How To Strengthen Your Core On A Staircase
60 Seconds To Fit is a quick and easy way to ignite a new workout routine or give yours a fresh upgrade. Engage your core by doing this side-to-side
by
Laura Delarato
Health
Strengthen Your Upper Body With Incline Push-ups
60 Seconds To Fit is a quick and easy way to ignite a new workout routine or give yours a fresh upgrade. Get the most out of your push-up by
by
Laura Delarato
Health
Work Your Way Into A Warrior 3 Workout
60 Seconds To Fit is a quick and easy way to ignite a new workout routine or give yours a fresh upgrade. Warrior 3 is designed to work your core, back,
by
Laura Delarato
Fitness
This 3-In-1 Ab Move Really Works
Looking to kick off a new fitness routine or enhance your current workout? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help. This short clip, produced
by
Ava Feuer
Fitness
How To Make Your Lunges So Much More Effective
No gym membership? No problem. Whether you’re looking to start a new routine or wake up your existing one, check out our 60 Seconds To Fit series for
by
Calvy Click
Health
Your Morning-After Monologue, Revealed
You've got your heels in one hand and your clutch in the other. Your outfit is maybe a touch too glam for a Sunday morning, but damn it you're
by
Lily di Costanzo
Sex & Relationships
These Post-Breakup Feels Are Spot On
Unless you're deeply committed to the no-strings-attached life (or one of those mythical people who marries their high-school sweetheart), chances
by
Lily di Costanzo
Home
This Easy Hack Will Transform Your Living Room
Not to blow our own horn, but when it comes to home makeovers, we've mastered a DIY way to tackle practically every corner of our pad. We've got a hack
by
Lily di Costanzo
Home
Smart Storage That Isn’t An Eyesore
Anyone with a small apartment knows the struggle: You need to find a way to store all of your belongings (forming a mountain of clutter on the floor
by
Lily di Costanzo
Food & Drinks
The Best Thing Ever To Happen To Oreo Cookies
There's an old trick that we learned in our elementary-school spelling classes that goes as follows: Dessert has two Ss, because you always want more. And
by
Ava Feuer
