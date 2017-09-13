Though many don't typically consider the silky-soft fabric outside of party season, it's one of the most versatile trends in the game. Not convinced? In this inaugural episode of Freestyle, Alyssa shares three easy-to-follow ways to incorporate velvet into your transitional wardrobe — think: dressing up jeans with bold-hued boots or trading in your go-to T-shirt for a plush top instead — proving that the material has what it takes to give any outfit a little oomph. Hit play to see her tips for how to do velvet the cool-girl way, all season.