An R29 Editor Proves That Velvet Isn't Just For Parties

Kelly Agnew
If you're going into fall feeling a little stuck in the style department, we don't blame you. Between less-than-reliable weather forecasts and the constant influx of new trends, it can be tough to figure out just where to start. Luckily, thanks to a recent late-night shopping spree on eBay Fashion, our fashion market editor Alyssa Coscarelli has a few ideas. And they all start with velvet.
Though many don't typically consider the silky-soft fabric outside of party season, it's one of the most versatile trends in the game. Not convinced? In this inaugural episode of Freestyle, Alyssa shares three easy-to-follow ways to incorporate velvet into your transitional wardrobe — think: dressing up jeans with bold-hued boots or trading in your go-to T-shirt for a plush top instead — proving that the material has what it takes to give any outfit a little oomph. Hit play to see her tips for how to do velvet the cool-girl way, all season.
Shop velvet boots, tops, and blazers on eBay.
Velvet Fashion Trend Fall Style - How To Wear Velvet
written by Kelly Agnew
supervising production by Megan Doyle; associate production by Cassidy Turner; associate production by Kevin Kushner; Directed by Blair Waters; photography direction by Logan Floyd; Set Design by Alex Brannian; Styled by Haley Loewenthal; Hair &amp; Makeup by Yuui Vision; Designed by Evelyn Zhang

