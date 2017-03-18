We spend winter in a rotation of grays, blacks, and too-cold-to-care colors. There's just something about those bone-chilling wind gusts that knocks the style creativity right out of us, and we instinctively take comfort in a goes-with-everything, oatmeal-y sweater before we can even think about mixing prints.
But now we've had a few warm-ish days, and with them comes hope for a better wardrobe future. We can finally envision a world in which pants are optional and bright colors aren't reserved for fashion week. Luckily, this season's runways have given us plenty to work with: Majorly punched-up hues popped up across the spring 2017 collections, from Pantone 2017 Color of the Year Greenery to Electric Purple. And in case you forgot how to pull off bold colors, designers like Céline and Balenciaga reminded us of one of our favorite, forever-chic style moves: tonal dressing. An oldie but a goodie, it's all about pairing pieces of the same shade for maximum impact.
So for our second episode of #R29StyleStalking with ASOS, which we set against the backdrop of London's bustling streets, we're taking cues from the catwalks and pulling a page from our Style Stalking playbook with looks that embrace gradations of one color all over. Consider the outfits ahead both a primer to the season's power palette and that little push we all need to get out of our winter-induced minimalist streak. In other words, it’s safe to say our neutrals will be warming the bench (well, more like under-the-bed storage) for a while.
If there's one color that's quite literally making us feel like a spring chicken, it's Primrose Yellow. Give the youthful, cheery hue a streetwear effect in the form of a cropped hoodie layered under a plaid shirt.
From Balmain to Balenciaga, Electric Purple dominated the runways. Above, a more subdued version of the color slays in a silky, cropped bomber silhouette. (Add a glittery, purple eye à la our matching-shirt-and-eye-shadow days FTW.)
One of our favorite ways to wear one color from head to toe is by layering different prints and textures in the same shade, like this season's Flame red gingham skirt with a burgundy bomber. It's also a great way to get away with multiple patterns at once. Here, floral, faux snakeskin, gingham, plaid, and velvet all magically mesh thanks to this matchy-matchy move.
With cascading ruffles, could the sleeve game be stronger on this graphic sweatshirt? Actually, yes, it could. An oversized plaid layer — wait for it: in the same color — peeking out from the cuff adds the illusion of yet another ruffle.
No color trend story would be complete without a nod to Pale Dogwood (a.k.a. millennial pink) — the paler, cooler sister of 2016's hit hue, Rose Quartz. It's no surprise that the fleshy, muted shade that's enveloping everything from furniture to beauty packaging also looks fierce as a denim jacket.
If blue is your jam, the easiest way to pile it on is with denim, which closely resembles Pantone's Niagara. Bonus points for a matching van.
