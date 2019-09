So for our second episode of #R29StyleStalking with ASOS , which we set against the backdrop of London's bustling streets, we're taking cues from the catwalks and pulling a page from our Style Stalking playbook with looks that embrace gradations of one color all over. Consider the outfits ahead both a primer to the season's power palette and that little push we all need to get out of our winter-induced minimalist streak. In other words, it’s safe to say our neutrals will be warming the bench (well, more like under-the-bed storage) for a while.