Haley Loewenthal
Movies
Odessa Young Is Unstoppable: Meet The Breakout Star Of
Assassination Nation
Anne Cohen
Sep 18, 2018
Fashion
An R29 Editor Proves That Velvet Isn't
Just
For Parties
Kelly Agnew
Sep 13, 2017
Street Style
The Most Powerful Styling Trick In The Book
Jessica Roska
Dec 19, 2016
Makeup
The Biggest Beauty Trends To Know For Fall
Even though the last day of summer isn't technically until September 22, we're already starting to feel the cozy embrace of fall. Our sweaters are
by
Maria Del Russo
Featured On Instagram
Priyanka Chopra: "I Don't Want A Label. I Want A Legacy."
“For eons, women have been told how to be or think or dress. I come from a part of the world where this debate is so heated, especially because
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Makeup
The Eye Makeup Trend You Need To Know RN
Eye makeup, much like most things in the world, is not one-size-fits-all. Yes, we love to follow runway and Instagram trends, but we also like to throw in
by
Hayley Mason
Beauty
What Going-Out Makeup Looks Like On 7 New Yorkers
You never know who you'll see walking down the streets of New York. Maybe you'll run into a celebrity or an old roommate from college or that date you
by
Jenna Rosenstein
Styling Tips
How To Hack Your Swimsuit Top (No Sewing Required)
If you've ever had to choose between a swimsuit style you love and one better suited for body surfing and beach volleyball, get ready to do a celebratory
by
Katie O'Donnell
Work & Money
How One Entrepreneur Turned Her Passion Project Into A Business
For most of us, the concept of starting our own business sounds exciting, but also vaguely terrifying. For THINX CEO Miki Agrawal and DooBop and Georgia
by
Lily di Costanzo
Work & Money
Why "Fake It 'Til You Make It" Is A Totally Valid Business Plan
Ask any millennial about their career path, and chances are they won't recount a straight shot to the top. Instead, most dabble in different fields,
by
Lily di Costanzo
Work & Money
If You’re Not Struggling, You’re Doing Something Wrong
While coming up with a brilliant business idea is a major cause for celebration, it's only 50% of the battle in making it as a young entrepreneur. The
by
Lily di Costanzo
Hair
4 Hairstyles That Require Just One Product
It’s time. The holidays have come and gone, and with them so has 2015. (Well, almost. You've got one night left, so let's make it count.) But as excited
by
Hayley Mason
Makeup
How To Get Bolder Brows In Just One Minute
Ask a random sampling of women which one beauty trend they want to nail, and nine out of 10 will tell you: bold brows. (Well, at least in the R29
by
Hayley Mason
Makeup
The Prettiest Way To Update Your Lash Look
As beauty editors, we can pretty much figure out a way to “accessorize” any part of our look with makeup. (We spend a lot of time playing in front of
by
Hayley Mason
Makeup
The Lip Trend We Love This Season
A statement lip is basically the makeup version of our favorite chambray shirt; or if you have a more varied uniform than us, it’s like the ol’
by
Hayley Mason
Makeup
Beauty Lessons We Learned From NYC
We bet you won't cop to how many strangers (or poles) you've walked into because you were too busy staring at your phone. We get it — those
by
Jada Wong
Music
3 Musicians Your Coolest Friends Haven't Heard Yet
Following their breakout performances at SXSW and Bonnaroo, it took us about three seconds to realize that indie acts Chaos Chaos and Gabriel
by
Alison Ives
Makeup
A Wedding-Ready Makeup Look That Lasts All Day
Styling your favorite dress differently for each of the five weddings you've got on your calendar this summer is tricky. There are only so many things you
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
How To Make Your Makeup Last ALL Day
The fastest way to put a damper on a packed day of summer fun in town? Trying desperately to locate a public bathroom with an intact mirror (located
by
Jada Wong
Music
Two Up-&-Coming Musicians You Need To Know
What could a bewitching songstress from below the Mason-Dixon line possibly have in common with a soulful rapper born and bred on the West
by
Alison Ives
Fitness
Meet Cheyenne Woods, The 24-Year-Old Who’s Changing The Face Of W...
Cheyenne Woods was born, it seems, determined to win. “I have two older brothers, and I was always playing every sport with them, wanting to beat them
by
Phillip Picardi
New York
The RIGHT Way To Do Cozy-Chic
New York City winters tend to get a bad rap. Sure, there are colder places — we're looking at you, Buffalo, Chicago, and Minneapolis — but nowhere
by
Alison Ives
Entertaining
The Minimal-Effort Party Plan You Need To Master
It's hard to resist throwing a party this time of year. Cold, dark nights call for candlelight and cozy, carby food. But, when invites start storming your
by
Megan Reynolds
Food & Drinks
2 Easy & Delicious Pie Recipes, Courtesy Of Jack's Wife Freda
As much as we're into bucking housewife clichés, we'll readily admit the superiority of homemade baked goods to store-bought ones. And, even though we
by
Megan Reynolds
Hair
In A Hair Rut? 5 Easy Ways To Change It Up For Every Hair Type
Whether you pull your strands into a tight top knot because you're always inexplicably five minutes late or you just feel more like yourself with straight
by
Jada Wong
Home
The Minimalist's Guide To Holiday Decorating
We grew up loving the holidays, and we never really stopped. But, this year, we're taking a simpler approach. Getting into the spirit shouldn't have to
by
Megan Reynolds
Dedicated Feature
8 Easy Tips To Get Perfect Tresses For
Every
Hair Type
Salon stylists just have the magic touch. Every time they're put to the test, they leave us with gorgeous, healthy-looking,
by
Alison Ives
Skin Care
The Right Way To Apply Your Skin-Care Products
In a perfect world, we'd just slap on some cream and all of our problems would be solved. Wrinkles would disappear, and our complexions would be healthy,
by
Megan McIntyre
Skin Care
Skin-Care Fixes That Don't Cost A Fortune
When our skin is looking less than lovely, our first thought is usually Yikes, better fix that fast. This is quickly followed by a groaning, "How much is
by
Megan McIntyre
Skin Care
Facial Massage Made Easy
What if we told you there was one magic move you could do every day that would make your skin look more radiant, smooth, and lifted? Sounds like
by
Megan McIntyre
