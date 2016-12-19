you

"Fearlessness in fashion means that you have created a perfect reflection of the woman inside of you. No one is more fearless than a woman, so if that is captured in an outfit, you win. Women can become more confident in slaying by realizing they don't live to impress anyone but themselves.""It's about being confident and wearing whatever your heart desires. I think women like myself need to inspire other women to focus on self love. It's really important for all women to lift each other's confidence. I think this will truly help people. This leads to feeling, acting, and dressing the way you want. When someone compliments my outfit, it really makes me feel great. If you see someone on the street who has an outfit or hair or makeup you like, just compliment them — it could really make someone's whole day.""I think having people, especially femmes, supporting each other more is the key to us being more fearless. There are whole industries made up of making people hate themselves and strive for some unrealistic standard. We have to let go of our egos and our beliefs that we're better than others for this and that, and just sit down with one another and have things level, equal, and full of support."