The Eye Makeup Trend You Need To Know RN

Hayley Mason
Eye makeup, much like most things in the world, is not one-size-fits-all. Yes, we love to follow runway and Instagram trends, but we also like to throw in our own unique touches. And this month's most buzzed-about eye-makeup looks are made for customization.

The experts at Sephora are dubbing the trend "Rebel Eyes," and it includes everything from smudgy eyeliner to haphazard glitter. We teamed up with the beauty giant, as well as makeup artist Anastasia Durasova, to create 10 daring versions you have to try. Swipe through each one below — right if you love it, left if you think it's just not your style — then add the exact products we used to your must-have list.

Sephora Rebel Eyes, New Eye Makeup Products
Photographed by Tiffany Nicholson; Styled by Haley Loewenthal; Hair by Takuya Sugawara at Walter Schupfer Management; Makeup by Anastasia Durasova at The Wall Group; Nails by Yukie Miyakawa at Kate Ryan Inc.; Nails by Holly Falcone at Kate Ryan Inc. ; Modeled by Jazzelle at New York Models; Modeled by Martyna at Elite Model Management

