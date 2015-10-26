Bold Statement Lips - Makeup Tutorial

A statement lip is basically the makeup version of our favorite chambray shirt; or if you have a more varied uniform than us, it’s like the ol’ standby, the topknot. We reach for these looks on autopilot when the occasion calls. They can be dressed up, dressed down, and — major perk — they go with everything. But this season, we’re putting a fresh spin on the classics. And we’re delivering them all to you in our new video series, Beauty In Seconds, where we show you how to create of-the-moment looks in one minute or less.
In this installment, we teamed up with Maybelline New York to show you how to get cool, contrasting lips. We mixed and matched warm colors with cooler shades and matte finishes with glossy texture — all resulting in this next-level version of the statement lip. Watch the tutorial above, and prepare to have a brand-new go-to.
