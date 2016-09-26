The Biggest Beauty Trends To Know For Fall

Even though the last day of summer isn't technically until September 22, we're already starting to feel the cozy embrace of fall. Our sweaters are whispering to us from the bins beneath our beds, Starbucks is already serving Pumpkin Spice Lattes, and we're itching to get manicures in Lincoln Park After Dark. The change of seasons also means changes to our beauty looks — because there’s a whole new crop of trends to test-drive, and we're not sitting them out.
To help get us focused, we tapped two of the pros who know beauty trends best: Shiseido artistic director Dick Page and hairstylist Orlando Pita. After all, they're the guys setting them backstage. Together, Page and Pita created four of-the-moment hair and makeup looks, modeled by cool girl Paloma Elsesser. Whether you’re a makeup minimalist or an all-bold-everything kind of girl, you’re bound to find something you love. Black ribbon, gilded eyelids, unexpected braids — these are the beauty looks to start practicing now. Click through for some serious inspiration.
Shot at ACME Studio Brooklyn.
