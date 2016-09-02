Pumpkin Spice Latte Lovers NEED This Highlighter

We've seen every PSL meme captioned as #basic, and we don't even care anymore. We're psyched that Starbucks is giving us early access to our favorite drink of the season. (The company announced today that while the drink doesn’t officially debut until September 6, we can get it now if we ask nicely. Cue us practicing our sweetest smiles.)
By now, of course, we've come to expect a host of new Pumpkin Spice Latte imitation items once autumn rolls around — almonds, M&M's, pancakes, marshmallows, and Hershey's Kisses have all gotten the PSL treatment in the past — but we weren't sure when (or if) the beauty industry would throw its hat into the ring. Well, the time has come.
As PopSugar reports, FeatherRiverBody, a mineral-makeup purveyor on Etsy, is giving us the gift of the Pumpkin Latte Highlighter (and for only $5, to boot). The sparkly powder looks bright-orange (we're talking Oompa Loompa-orange) in the pan, but mellows to a flattering peachy-golden shade when brushed across the cheekbones. A new take on the PSL that's really pretty, costs less than a Venti, and, unlike the drink, won't be gone 30 minutes later? Sign us up.
