Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Erin Yamagata
Fashion
How To Wear Fall's Up-And-Coming Trend: Tie Dye
Michelle Li
Oct 26, 2018
Beauty
Stop Telling Me What Asian Girls Should Look Like
Mi-Anne Chan
May 21, 2018
Beauty
The Makeup Trends You Should Try Based On Your Aura
Samantha Sasso
Apr 6, 2018
News
Reversing Course: 3 Mothers On Raising Their Sons To Respect Women
One year removed from the Women's March and in the throes of the #MeToo movement, American society seems to finally be at a painful, but necessary turning
by
Ashley Alese Edwards
Beauty
How To Apply Mascara Based On Your Eye Shape
Of all the things in your makeup bag, mascara seems to be the easiest to apply — swipe on and you're done, right? Well, in fact, mascara isn't just the
by
Claire Fontanetta
Beauty
Ultra-Modern Beauty Looks You're Sure To LOVE
Applying eyeliner can be tricky — even when the makeup gods are pulling for you. And that's not even taking into account how to apply it. Sure, you can
by
Claire Fontanetta
Beauty
We Gave 5 Men Major Brow Makeovers — & This Is What Happened
Of all the features on the human face, many of us pay the most attention to our eyebrows. Perhaps it's because they're so easily altered, or maybe because
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
These Metallic Beauty Looks Are #Goals
In case you haven't noticed — it's summer! And with summer comes toned-down beauty looks in subtle shades of pink and peach. But you don't have to hold
by
Claire Fontanetta
Beauty
How To Pick Your Go-To Red Lip
There's no denying that a swipe of red lipstick is an easy way to elevate any outfit, and we especially love the shade for the hot summer months. The hard
by
Claire Fontanetta
Beauty
12 Before & After Photos That Show How Important Your Hair Part Is
This story was originally published August 21, 2016. As Jennifer Lawrence, Kim Kardashian, and Solange have demonstrated, a new hair part can instantly
by
Jessica Chou
Beauty
Move Over Millennial Pink, This Will Be Your New Favorite Hue
There’s no denying that millennial pink has been having a major moment. But when it comes to makeup, we beg you, branch out! There's a whole wide world
by
Claire Fontanetta
Fashion
Red & Ready: What Women Wore To Strike In NYC
How do you take a photo of something invisible? What does it look like when 3.5 billion people are asked to just stop — to not show up, to not step up,
by
Connie Wang
Skin Care
The Beauty Buys That Give Our Editors Serious Results
If you think Refinery29's beauty editors just sit around playing with lipstick all day, well... you wouldn't be entirely wrong. Sampling products is
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Hair
These 4 Hair Transformations Show The Magic Of Bangs
If you’ve ever sat in a salon chair and had your stylist proudly ask, “Do you love it?” post-major haircut, you probably know what it’s like to
by
Samantha Sasso
Makeup
Last-Minute Halloween Ideas For Lazy Girls
We're not exactly sure how summer flew by so quickly. But, all of a sudden it's about to be Halloween, and we're left scratching our heads. While some
by
Gabrielle Korn
Fashion
The "Snowball Method" Will Change How You Pack
I love traveling. I love walking off a plane into a different climate and time zone and being surrounded by different languages and people. I love eating
by
Connie Wang
Makeup
This Contouring Hack Will Save You So Much Money
As the unofficial contouring guru here at Refinery29, I've tried just about every type of face-sculpting product out there, from basic powders to
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Skin Care
How To Give Yourself A Spa-Worthy DIY Facial
I can faithfully say I only expected to fall in love in one way while lying flat on my back. But, then I was invited to a bed so coveted and chic, a bed
by
Phillip Picardi
World News
A Crisis Killing Doctors You Should Know About
Nearly 700 medical workers have been killed in Syria since 2011. Many of those deaths have occurred in the very places doctors, nurses, and paramedics
by
Torey Van Oot
US
Why You Should Start Massaging Your Face, ASAP
We’re not here to add another thing to your never-ending to-do list, but we do have some news that might inspire you to expand your skin-care regimen.
by
Megan Cahn
Skin Care
3 On-The-Go Beauty Tricks You Need
When the 9-to-5 starts becoming more like 9-to-9, keeping up with a full-on beauty routine isn't always the first thing we think about. But, that doesn't
by
Jada Wong
Work & Money
Don’t Go Into An Interview Without Doing This
Truth bomb: Job interviews are stressful. Between the time you get an email from an HR rep and the interview itself, there are seemingly a million things
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
YouTube Makeup, IRL: We Wore It All Day & Here's What Happened
Makeup is the pièce de résistance of YouTube: According to a spokesperson for the platform, it’s the most frequently searched type of how-to content,
by
Phillip Picardi
Hair
Air-Drying For Every Hair Type — You May Never Go Back To Your Bl...
Imagine if you could throw some product in your freshly washed hair, toss it up into a bun, walk out the door, and later take it down to reveal the best
by
Phillip Picardi
Trends
Why This Korean Trend Won't Work In America
It's hard for me to get embarrassed about what I wear. As someone who prefers my pants saggy and baggy, and print-mixes to a sometimes dizzying degree,
by
Connie Wang
Styling Tips
How To Tie This Season's On-Trend Scarves
If you Google it, YouTube it, or even search in our own history, you'll see that there are upwards of a gazillion ways (give or take) to tie a scarf. Some
by
Connie Wang
Youtube
The 5-Minute Fix For Removing Glitter Nail Polish
Ah, glitter nail polish. Transforming our tips into mini disco balls with just a single swipe, the charm of sparkly shades is utterly unmatched. But,
by
Dianna Mazzone
Makeup
The Surprisingly Flattering Beauty Trend
Forget everything you think you know about purple lipstick: This season's interpretation of the notoriously hard-to-wear color emphasizes flattering hues
by
Gabrielle Korn
Youtube
This At-Home Exfoliator Gadget Doesn't Mess Around
We have a love-hate relationship with exfoliation. We're obsessed with the results: baby-soft skin, clean pores, that elusive lit-from-within glow...
by
Dianna Mazzone
Makeup
Blue Eyeshadow: It's Baaack
Blue statement eyes made a huge comeback on the runways last season. From pretty washes of cerulean to loud pops of teal, the hue was poised to become a
by
Gabrielle Korn
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted