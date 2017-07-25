How To Pick Your Go-To Red Lip

“Fairer [complexions] tend to have pink undertones, so [look for] reds with blue undertones to complement your cooler complexion,” says Ciucci. (These shades will make your teeth look whiter, too.) If you have more yellow or gold undertones than pink ones — this is often how olive skin tones are described — be wary of cool shades that can wash you out. Instead, try brighter orange-red shades on for size. “Tomato-reds cancel out any sallowness and can bring out the warmth in olive complexions,” says Ciucci. Lastly, she recommends berry-reds for those with deeper skin tones or warm undertones. “Vibrant hues with pink undertones really pop on rich complexions.” Are you ready to give a new shade a spin? Vive le red lips!