How To Pick Your Go-To Red Lip

There's no denying that a swipe of red lipstick is an easy way to elevate any outfit, and we especially love the shade for the hot summer months. The hard part? Finding the right one to complement your unique skin tone. In order to make your lives easier — and since “reds” come in a wide range of hues, from fiery oranges to rich berries — we've outlined how to find one you're sure to love. We partnered with Revlon and makeup artist Ashleigh Ciucci to create three looks using Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor — our go-to formula, because it glides on smooth and dries down to a beautiful matte finish.
“Fairer [complexions] tend to have pink undertones, so [look for] reds with blue undertones to complement your cooler complexion,” says Ciucci. (These shades will make your teeth look whiter, too.) If you have more yellow or gold undertones than pink ones — this is often how olive skin tones are described — be wary of cool shades that can wash you out. Instead, try brighter orange-red shades on for size. “Tomato-reds cancel out any sallowness and can bring out the warmth in olive complexions,” says Ciucci. Lastly, she recommends berry-reds for those with deeper skin tones or warm undertones. “Vibrant hues with pink undertones really pop on rich complexions.” Are you ready to give a new shade a spin? Vive le red lips!
Ever notice how a lipstick can look amazing on your BFF, but when you go to try it on yourself, it just looks a little...off? That’s because we’re all individuals with different skin tones, eye shapes, body shapes — you name it. And while we believe every woman can wear whatever the heck she wants, we also believe there’s nothing wrong with a little direction. Enter Own Your Shade, our newest video series with Revlon. It's all about owning what works for you — whether that's an eyeliner application tip that'll make your eye shape stand out or advice on finding an endlessly flattering red lipstick. Own it, live it, love it.
On Enly: Express top, Pamela Love earrings, Leigh Miller ring, Chris Habana ring. On Sam: Screaming Mimis top, Sorelle earrings, Chris Habana rings. On Tara: Telfar top, Maria Tash earrings, Liz Ortiz ring, Odette ring.
