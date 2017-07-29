These Metallic Beauty Looks Are #Goals

In case you haven't noticed — it's summer! And with summer comes toned-down beauty looks in subtle shades of pink and peach. But you don't have to hold back just because it's hot out: You can be bold and flaunt trendy metallic makeup, vampy hues, and vibrant nails. After all, with so many shades in the color wheel, there's no reason why you shouldn't branch out and try something new.
The hard part? Finding just the right color combination for your skin tone. Which is why we partnered with Revlon and pro makeup artist Ashleigh Ciucci to create three bold lip and nail looks using Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor™, the brand's newest formula that features a velvety metallic (and unexpected) finish, and ColorStay Gel Envy™ Longwear Nail Enamel, our go-to when we want lasting, next-level shine.
"This metallic gray lip color shade looks ultramodern on fairer skin tones," Ciucci says, "especially when it's matched with a shimmery, dark-blue nail featuring similarly cool undertones. The light and dark colors contrast each other nicely." If your skin is more olive, try a purple lip color on for size. "Purple straddles the line between warm and cool, so any skin tone can wear it," Ciucci says. Pair it with a gold nail polish featuring hints of iridescent purple for a monochromatic look that's not too matchy-matchy. And if you have a deeper complexion, try a warm coral lip color with cool silver nails. "This color combo really pops on deeper complexions," explains Ciucci.
Now, go find a mirror, and give these looks a try.
Ever notice how a lipstick can look amazing on your BFF, but when you go to try it on yourself, it just looks a little...off? That’s because we’re all individuals with different skin tones, eye shapes, body shapes — you name it. And while we believe every woman can wear whatever the heck she wants, we also believe there’s nothing wrong with a little direction. Enter Own Your Shade, our newest video series with Revlon. It's all about owning what works for you — whether that's an eyeliner application tip that'll make your eye shape stand out or advice on finding an endlessly flattering red lipstick. Own it, live it, love it.
On Sophie: Express top, Leigh Miller earring. On Cleirys: Urban Outfitters choker, vintage stud earrings. On Farhiya: H&M earrings, Free People dress, Urban Outfitters choker.
