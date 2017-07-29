These Metallic Beauty Looks Are #Goals

"This metallic gray lip color shade looks ultramodern on fairer skin tones," Ciucci says, "especially when it's matched with a shimmery, dark-blue nail featuring similarly cool undertones. The light and dark colors contrast each other nicely." If your skin is more olive, try a purple lip color on for size. "Purple straddles the line between warm and cool, so any skin tone can wear it," Ciucci says. Pair it with a gold nail polish featuring hints of iridescent purple for a monochromatic look that's not too matchy-matchy. And if you have a deeper complexion, try a warm coral lip color with cool silver nails. "This color combo really pops on deeper complexions," explains Ciucci.