Tessa Thompson & Justin Theroux’s Lady & The Tramp Is More Than Just Puppy Love

Justin Theroux and Tessa Thompson may be the famous actors leading the upcoming Disney+ Lady And The Tramp live-action adaptation , but Rose and Monte are the film’s true stars. Rose, an American Cocker Spaniel, and Monte, a mix of Schnauzer and German Shepherd, are both rescues, making their Hollywood debut by way of Texas and Arizona, respectfully. Theroux would like to think he and Monte connected over their shared role of Tramp, and Thompson, who voices Lady in the movie, says there was something about Rose’s “expressive” eyes that drew her to the creature. It’s the dogs that bring the love story so convincingly to life on screen, and when I sit down with Theroux and Thompson at the Four Seasons in New York City, all the canine antics appear to have rubbed off on them.