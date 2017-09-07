Of all the things in your makeup bag, mascara seems to be the easiest to apply — swipe on and you're done, right? Well, in fact, mascara isn't just the finishing touch to, say, a trendy wash of pastel shadow on your upper eyelids — it's the pièce de résistance of any beauty look. When applied in different ways, it can accentuate your eyes and make a major statement. To show you how it's done, we partnered with Revlon and pro makeup artist Ashleigh Ciucci. Ciucci gave us the inside scoop on applying mascara specifically for your eye shape — a tiny tweak that's guaranteed to change your makeup game for the better. Here, we looked at the three most common eye shapes (although there are many more): almond, round, and monolid.
Advertisement
To determine your eye shape, look in the mirror. If you see white space either above or below your iris (the colored part of your eye), then you likely have round eyes. If you don't see any white here, you probably have almond-shaped eyes. Monolids also fall under the almond-shaped category but won't have a crease at the lid (hence the name mono). Now, it's time to talk mascara. We used Revlon Mega Multiplier Mascara for each of the looks above because the unique brush head deposits a tiny fibers that extend and define each lash, giving you loaded volume and length, but we applied it at different parts of the lashline for completely customized looks. "To make round eyes look even more doe-eyed, swipe your mascara wand straight up toward your forehead, making sure to get every last lash," says Ciucci. If you have almond-shaped eyes, you can further elongate the shape by applying an extra coat of mascara at the outer corners of your eyes, sweeping these outer lashes up toward your temples. And if you have monolids, create a dramatic look by swiping an extra coat of mascara onto your lower lashes. Give these application tips a shot, and let us know your favorite mascara hack in the comments below.
Ever notice how a lipstick can look amazing on your BFF, but when you go to try it on yourself, it just looks a little...off? That’s because we’re all individuals with different skin tones, eye shapes, body shapes — you name it. And while we believe every woman can wear whatever the heck she wants, we also believe there’s nothing wrong with a little direction. Enter Own Your Shade, our newest video series with Revlon. It's all about owning what works for you — whether that's an eyeliner application tip that'll make your eye shape stand out or advice on finding an endlessly flattering red lipstick. Own it, live it, love it.
On Julia: H&M knit, Odette earrings, Amandina rings, Maria Black rings. On Farhiya: Koche dress, Maria Black earrings, Leigh Miller rings, Amandina rings, Odette rings. On Tiri: Land of Women bodysuit from Need Supply Co., vintage earrings, Amandina rings, Odette cuff.
Advertisement