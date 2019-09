To determine your eye shape, look in the mirror. If you see white space either above or below your iris (the colored part of your eye), then you likely have round eyes. If you don't see any white here, you probably have almond-shaped eyes. Monolids also fall under the almond-shaped category but won't have a crease at the lid (hence the name mono). Now, it's time to talk mascara. We used Revlon Mega Multiplier Mascara for each of the looks above because the unique brush head deposits a tiny fibers that extend and define each lash, giving you loaded volume and length, but we applied it at different parts of the lashline for completely customized looks. "To make round eyes look even more doe-eyed, swipe your mascara wand straight up toward your forehead, making sure to get every last lash," says Ciucci. If you have almond-shaped eyes, you can further elongate the shape by applying an extra coat of mascara at the outer corners of your eyes, sweeping these outer lashes up toward your temples. And if you have monolids, create a dramatic look by swiping an extra coat of mascara onto your lower lashes. Give these application tips a shot, and let us know your favorite mascara hack in the comments below.