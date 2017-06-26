“Peachy-pink is unexpected on fairer skin tones [compared to the] bubblegum pink that most people gravitate to,” says Ciucci. Plus, this modern shade warms up skin with naturally pink or cool undertones. If your skin is more olive than fair, try bright magenta with blue undertones to contrast your yellow or golden ones. And if you have a deeper complexion, you'll stun in super-saturated purpley-pinks. “This shade is a more sophisticated take on bright makeup; it’s not your little sister’s pink,” says Ciucci. “Plus, it really pops on richer skin tones.” Once you've found your shade, create a monochromatic look by using a creamy blush on both your cheeks and eyes. Now, please excuse us while we play with makeup for the rest of the day.