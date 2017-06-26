There’s no denying that millennial pink has been having a major moment. But when it comes to makeup, we beg you, branch out! There's a whole wide world of romantic peachy-pinks and bright magentas just waiting to be explored. And while you're going all in, why not try a monochromatic take with pink eyes, lips, and cheeks? To help you find a look you'll love (and shades that flatter), we partnered with Revlon and pro makeup artist Ashleigh Ciucci who created three looks using Ultra HD Gel Lipcolor™ for its vibrant color and precise tip applicator.
“Peachy-pink is unexpected on fairer skin tones [compared to the] bubblegum pink that most people gravitate to,” says Ciucci. Plus, this modern shade warms up skin with naturally pink or cool undertones. If your skin is more olive than fair, try bright magenta with blue undertones to contrast your yellow or golden ones. And if you have a deeper complexion, you'll stun in super-saturated purpley-pinks. “This shade is a more sophisticated take on bright makeup; it’s not your little sister’s pink,” says Ciucci. “Plus, it really pops on richer skin tones.” Once you've found your shade, create a monochromatic look by using a creamy blush on both your cheeks and eyes. Now, please excuse us while we play with makeup for the rest of the day.
Ever notice how a lipstick can look amazing on your BFF, but when you go to try it on yourself, it just looks a little...off? That’s because we’re all individuals with different skin tones, eye shapes, body shapes — you name it. And while we believe every woman can wear whatever the heck she wants, we also believe there’s nothing wrong with a little direction. Enter Own Your Shade, our newest video series with Revlon. It's all about owning what works for you — whether that's an eyeliner application tip that'll make your eye shape stand out or advice on finding an endlessly flattering red lipstick. Own it, live it, love it.
On Enly: Levis jacket, Lady Grey earrings, Liz Ortiz ring, Chris Habana necklace. On Sam: H&M top, Urban Outfitters necklace, Efva Attling necklace, Pamela Love necklace. On Tara: Urban Outfitters knit top, Free People slip, Roxanne Assouline choker, Maria Black earrings, Jennifer Fisher ring.
