Connie Berg at Kate Ryan Inc.
Health
This Woman Will Change The Way You Think About Single Motherhood
Kelly Agnew
May 10, 2018
Fashion
How 3 R29 Editors Make Heels Work For Every Day
Leeann Duggan
Dec 14, 2017
Fitness
How These Fitness Gurus Took Charge In A Male-Dominated Sport
Allie Briggs
Dec 8, 2017
Beauty
Styling Short Hair Just Got Easier (& Cooler)
When it comes to styling short hair, we often get pigeonholed into a limited number of styles. Less hair, less to work with, right? Think again. Edgier
by
Audrey Noble
Beauty
The 2017 Way To Wear Waves
We like to think of beach waves as the hair equivalent to ride-or-die BFFs — they never disappoint. The only problem? They're pretty darn predictable.
by
Audrey Noble
Hair
A Braid For The Rebel Princess In You
The fairytale princesses of mainstream media seem to all have one thing in common — long, pretty, and oh-so-perfect hair. But back in the real world, we
by
Audrey Noble
Beauty
Is Shower Hair The New Bedhead?
The wet-hair look ruled the runways this past season, and we couldn't help but feel a little surge of pride. After all, we step out of the shower and run
by
Audrey Noble
Hair
The Cool Girl's Guide To Twisted Hair
There's a special place in our hearts for pigtails. Maybe it's nostalgia for those simpler days when all we had to worry about was whether we'd get a good
by
Audrey Noble
Hair
The Bun That Proves Minimalism Is Back
The messy bun has been our go-to hairstyle for ages. But, we'll be the first to admit it: At this point, our cherished look has become a bit...blasé.
by
Audrey Noble
Styling Tips
How To Wear The Contents Of Your T-Shirt Drawer The Fashion Week Way
I’m willing to put down some good money that most people have a drawer that contains random T-shirts they mostly wear to bed (if you are the type of
by
Connie Berg at Ka...
Hair
3 Fresh Braids For Any Skill Level
As beauty trends have evolved, our hair has really taken one for the team. There was the period where we fried our hair into stick-straight oblivion
by
Hayley Mason
New York
How Not Fitting In Can Work To Your Advantage
Whether rooted in reality or a glamorized rom-com, job stereotypes make it easy to assume the voices behind most runway reviews, PR pitches, and cover
by
Gina Marinelli
Work & Money
How This Tech CEO Could Change The Art Industry
For NYC entrepreneur Alexandra Chemla, it started as a solution to a common problem. As a gallery assistant at the time, she was tasked with being
by
Gina Marinelli
New York
You’ve Been Playing It Too Safe With Your Jewelry
In 2004, Jules Kim was a promoter, DJ, and completely tapped into the NYC nightlife scene. Then, things changed. She wanted to create something a bit more
by
Gina Marinelli
New York
What It's Really Like Being An Artist In Your 20s
It’s the oldest tale in NYC history: a young, hungry artist moves to the Big Apple to pursue her passion, get her big break, and discover herself along
by
Gina Marinelli
Makeup
This Beauty Trend Will Bring Out Your Inner Artist
When we talk about beauty trends, we’re usually referencing ones you can clearly see — like electrifying blue eyeliner or velvety matte-red lips. But
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
Yes, You CAN Wear This Eye Makeup Trend
Blue eyeshadow may have been our first foray into makeup, but thanks to a slew of appearances on the spring/summer 2016 runways (and every cool girl's
by
Hayley Mason
Trends
6 Trends You Forgot You Loved
Blame it on stuffy office dress codes or the guilt that sets in when we splurge on anything less than "practical," but our adult wardrobe has become more
by
Alison Ives
Hair
3 Ways To Style Your Hair Without A Blowdryer
When your cutout frock starts to feel like a sweaterdress, the last thing you want to do is use hot tools. Not only is all that effort going to go to
by
Jada Wong
Hair
Always Late? 5 Fresh Hairstyles That Take Less Than 5 Minutes
You know that text message you send — the one that says, "OMW! Be there in 10!"? How many times have you wrote it when you really haven't left your spot
by
Hayley Mason
Hair
5 Braids You HAVEN'T Seen Yet
We're going to be bad beauty editors for a moment and make a confession: We thought braids were on their way out. After all, there are only so many ways
by
Hayley Mason
Hair
5 Work Hairstyles That Will Get You Out The Door FAST
We 100% believe the only thing you should focus on at work is putting your nose to the grindstone and being a total boss — regardless of whether or
by
Hayley Mason
Makeup
The Spring Beauty Trends You'll See EVERYWHERE
Here’s the thing with Fashion Week. Every year, we come away inspired and reinvigorated. There are new designers we start stealthily keeping an eye on;
by
Hayley Mason
Hair
How To Style Your Hair Like A French Girl
When it comes to style, French women can seriously do no wrong. From the way they cuff their denim just right to the deceptively effortless way they pair
by
Jada Wong
