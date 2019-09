Playful Winter Trends - Embellishments, Fuzzy Accents

Blame it on stuffy office dress codes or the guilt that sets in when we splurge on anything less than "practical," but our adult wardrobe has become more buttoned up (dare we say boring?) over time. Back in our single-digit prime, not only did we wear cartoon- and ruffle-adorned anything, we also had our mother's closet to sneak into, where we'd casually slip into her way-too-big kitten heels and the entire contents of her jewelry box. Factor in our plastic-ring hauls from toy vending machines and the frilly dance-recital costumes we had on deck, and our dress-up game was a NYFW street style moment in the making.Sadly, somewhere between pink tutus and today, we grew up — and so did our clothes. But after looking at some of this season's whimsical trends at Saks Fifth Avenue , we can't help but be reminded of our youth. From art-project-inspired embellishments to sparkles — on everything — these playful, nostalgia-inducing pieces are not taking themselves too seriously. And what better time to rev up the fun and proactively ward off seasonal blues than now?Below, we break down the six winter trends that will make you forget about adulting.Maybe it's the internet's insatiable appetite for cat memes or the fashion world's ongoing lovefest with leopard print (or perhaps a combination of the two), but animal-inspired trends are still very much alive and well. While you might expect these sartorial nods to critters to fall into the category of "what the kids are wearing these days," they can actually be sophisticated, too. For grown-ups, the translation looks more like the feather-trimmed sleeves on this Nanette Lepore dress and Charlotte Olympia's now iconic luxe kitten flats. Accessorize simply, like with sleek gold jewelry, to keep the overall look elevated.