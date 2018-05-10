In what ways has she changed you and the way you look at the world?

"I think the moment you become a mom, the way you perceive the world flips. For me and much of what I hear from other moms, it happens nearly instantly — and though everyone tells you that it will happen there is no way to prepare or understand the feeling and the sense of responsibility. It hits like a ton of bricks. Like, Oh! This is not all about me anymore! Okay! I wouldn't have ever described myself as a selfish person before Minnie, but even the best of us have our moments. After she arrived, it became very clear that she was the point. She gave me a huge sense of purpose and a restored strength that made me feel like I could move mountains if my child needed me to. It feels really amazing to want to do that for another person."