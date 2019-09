Blue Eye Makeup - Aqua Eyes

Blue eyeshadow may have been our first foray into makeup, but thanks to a slew of appearances on the spring/summer 2016 runways (and every cool girl's eyelids thereafter), it's making a triumphant return to our makeup rotation. Now let's set things straight: The new formulas are nothing like that first, frosty shadow single you matched to your baby tee. Instead, they come in the form of aqua cat-eyes and inky shadows that, believe it or not, actually make us want to put our obsession with "no-makeup makeup" on a hiatus.Since the trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere (if our Instagram feeds are any indication), we teamed up with makeup artist Deanna Melluso to break down three modern ways to wear it, by mixing the latest shadows and liners from beauty mecca Sephora . Each look is based on how bold you're willing to go, from "I'll dip my toes in first" mild to "let's do this thing" major. To play with this punchy pigment, just follow any one (or all three) of the mesmerizing GIFs below. We hate to say we told you so, but you look beautiful in blue.