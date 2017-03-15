Styling Short Hair Just Got Easier (& Cooler)

When it comes to styling short hair, we often get pigeonholed into a limited number of styles. Less hair, less to work with, right? Think again. Edgier than a simple ponytail and chicer than a punked-out mohawk, Sebastian Professional hairstylist Diva Poulos created this style we're dubbing the shape-shifter.
To get the look, start by working a hair oil, like the Sebastian Professional Dark Oil, into damp hair for shine and smoothness. Next, blowdry your hair. If your hair is curly, use a flat iron to straighten your strands. (Don't worry about it looking perfect.) Next, part your hair down the middle. Starting at your hairline, take a 1-inch piece from each side of the part and tie them together into a crisscrossed knot (just like the first step in tying shoelaces). Secure the knot with bobby pins, then continue knotting down the center of the head until you've reached the back. To finish the look, use a 1-inch curling wand to curl the remaining length of hair.
If you want to add more volume, Poulos suggests clipping in a few pre-trimmed extensions before knotting. "It'll give you more hair to work with, while still keeping the overall hair length realistic," she explains. Now that we've proved that you don't need long hair to get a killer look, it's time to hold your short strands to a higher standard. Think of the possibilities.
Okay, so you're up on all the latest hair trends. But, truth be told, they can be difficult to DIY if you don't have access to a professional 24/7. Don't let that deter you. In our new series, Hairstyle Files, we're bringing you expert tips straight from the pros at Sebastian Professional, so you can create bold, of-the-moment hairstyles in the comfort of your own home. With new looks added each month, return again and again to keep your hair game strong.
Lanvin top, Jennifer Fischer necklace, & Other Stories earrings.
