How 3 R29 Editors Make Heels Work For Every Day

"Shoes are such an important foundation — not just to your outfit but to your state of mind. There's nothing worse than feeling inhibited to move or take a quick sprint to catch a taxi. I like to be free, which is why I love Tamara's shoes so much. She has so much experience in this particular business, and she respects that shoes are really engineered artwork — they have to be comfortable and functional to warrant the investment. Tamara Mellon is kind of a genius in that way. I also like her sensibility that everyday shoes should never feel ordinary. I couldn't agree more."