Long Braids Messy Princess Hair Tutorial Step By Step

The fairytale princesses of mainstream media seem to all have one thing in common — long, pretty, and oh-so-perfect hair. But back in the real world, we prefer our styles with some edge. Sebastian Professional hairstylist Omar Antonio created this roughed-up take on the extra-long romantic braid we know and love, and spilled his expert tips on how to get the look at home. First, we should explain that the style's not actually a braid (those with clumsy fingers can rejoice). It's a segmented ponytail broken up with several hair ties, creating a braid-like effect. To get the look, apply a quarter-sized amount of texturizing gel to damp hair and blowdry it in for a gritty feel that'll hold your style. Once your hair is dry, tie it into a low ponytail at the base of your head. As you twist your elastic around your pony one final time, leave a loop of hair sticking out. Add another elastic directly below this loop and repeat. Continue the process down the length of your ponytail, alternating the side from which you form your loop until you reach the end. You can then use your fingers to loosen and spread each loop apart, adding volume.