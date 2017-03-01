We like to think of beach waves as the hair equivalent to ride-or-die BFFs — they never disappoint. The only problem? They're pretty darn predictable. Not that there's anything wrong with something that's already been done, but we're all about switching things up every now and again. Which is why we're excited to introduce you to these not-so-basic waves created by Sebastian Professional hairstylist Anthony Cole. Here, he breaks down this remix of a classic.
First, work styling mousse into damp hair for body. Next, apply a lightweight oil — like Sebastian Professional Dark Oil — for softness, and blowdry. The heat from your dryer will allow the oil to penetrate the hair and really settle in. Once your hair is dry, create a deep side-part. Then, wrap 1/2-inch sections of hair around a 1-inch curling wand. Curl each section in toward the face, starting at the root and stopping where your hair hits your chin. Leave the ends untouched, creating a cool, slightly undone feel. For added definition (or if your hair just can't hold a curl), Cole suggests securing each curl to your roots with a bobby pin.
Let them cool for five to 10 minutes, then remove the pins and brush through your hair for an effortless look. Pro tip: If your hair is damaged — or just in need of some extra TLC — apply a drop of the Dark Oil to your ends to hide the evidence.
Already #blessed with curls of your own? We're not leaving you out. Cole suggests using a flat iron to straighten the ends of your hair, starting from the chin down. Next, simply touch up the upper half of your existing waves with a curling wand (as needed). Brush out your hair for a more natural look, and say hello to your new-and-improved beach waves!
Okay, so you're up on all the latest hair trends. But, truth be told, they can be difficult to DIY if you don't have access to a professional 24/7. Don't let that deter you. In our new series, Hairstyle Files, we're bringing you expert tips straight from the pros at Sebastian Professional, so you can create bold, of-the-moment hairstyles in the comfort of your own home. With new looks added each month, return again and again to keep your hair game strong.
