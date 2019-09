How To Style Adult Pigtails - Cool Grownup Looks

There's a special place in our hearts for pigtails. Maybe it's nostalgia for those simpler days when all we had to worry about was whether we'd get a good nap in after playtime. Or maybe it's the fact that it was the first hairstyle we could manage without the help of an adult. Either way, we are thrilled to see the resurgence of our go-to playground look this season. To help us make the hairstyle more age-appropriate (while still keeping that whimsical tone) we turned to Sebastian Professional hairstylist Marylle Koken . She showed us how to get this twisted bun version that can easily be dressed up or down — just opt for an undone or more polished finish.To create a "nonchalant" look, Koken suggests first working texturizing spray through dry hair. The formula delivers a gritty feel that helps hold your style in place, she says. Apply it to your roots and massage it through the length of your hair using your fingers (rather than a comb or brush). Next, apply a dime-sized amount of styling cream, like Sebastian Professional Sublimate , to tame frizz and add a slight sheen.