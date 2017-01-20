How To Style Adult Pigtails - Cool Grownup Looks

There's a special place in our hearts for pigtails. Maybe it's nostalgia for those simpler days when all we had to worry about was whether we'd get a good nap in after playtime. Or maybe it's the fact that it was the first hairstyle we could manage without the help of an adult. Either way, we are thrilled to see the resurgence of our go-to playground look this season. To help us make the hairstyle more age-appropriate (while still keeping that whimsical tone) we turned to Sebastian Professional hairstylist Marylle Koken. She showed us how to get this twisted bun version that can easily be dressed up or down — just opt for an undone or more polished finish.
To create a "nonchalant" look, Koken suggests first working texturizing spray through dry hair. The formula delivers a gritty feel that helps hold your style in place, she says. Apply it to your roots and massage it through the length of your hair using your fingers (rather than a comb or brush). Next, apply a dime-sized amount of styling cream, like Sebastian Professional Sublimate, to tame frizz and add a slight sheen.
Once all your products are worked in, the next part is child's play. Toss your hair upside down and roughly blowdry it to add volume. Then, while your head is flipped over, secure the hair into two pigtails. (Symmetry and neatness don't matter here — that's the fun, whimsical part.) Get back upright, then twist and wrap the pony of one of your pigtails around its base, making sure to hide the elastic. Secure the twist in place with a bobby pin (or more, depending on how much hair you're working with). Repeat on the other side. Finally, tug at the hair, loosening the twists to make them look messy and undone. Now you've got a twisted take on a classic childhood look.
Ellerly top, Alexis Bittar earrings.
Okay, so you're up on all the latest hair trends. But, truth be told, they can be difficult to DIY if you don't have access to a professional 24/7. Don't let that deter you. In our new series, Hairstyle Files, we're bringing you expert tips straight from the pros at Sebastian Professional, so you can create bold, of-the-moment hairstyles in the comfort of your own home. With new looks added each month, return again and again to keep your hair game strong.
