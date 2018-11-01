Skip navigation!
Chloe Daley
Fitness
This 30-Day Arm Workout Challenge Will Transform Your Upper Body
Amy Roberts
Nov 1, 2018
Fitness
This 30-Day Challenge Will Change The Way Your Body Moves
Amy Roberts
Feb 1, 2017
Fitness
This 30-Day Challenge Will Transform Your Rear View
Amy Roberts
Jan 1, 2017
Fitness
This 30-Day Push-Up Challenge Will Transform Your Body
This article was originally published on July 13, 2015. Reality check: It’s time to stop thinking of push-ups as a punishment of the
by
Amy Roberts
Styling Tips
5 Outfits For Every Party Vibe
Once the streamers are hung, the playlist is going, and the punch bowl is fizzing, there’s really only one more vital piece to complete the party
by
Alison Ives
Food & Drinks
These Foil-Packet Dinners Will Save You Time, Money & Dishes
We might not always have fresh fruit or enough spices, but aluminum foil is a kitchen constant that saves our asses on a regular basis. None of the
by
Zoe Bain
Food & Drinks
The Secret Recipes Every True Condiment Lover Should Know
As someone who regularly uses multiple utensils (and yes, even my fingers) to make sure that I am scraping up every last lick of Nutella, I can tell you
by
Zoe Bain
Shopping
Unboxing Gucci's Latest Limited Edition Dionysus Bag
We come across a lot of really nice things in the fashion closet at Refinery29 — some that are so nice that they’re actually worth the big price
by
Connie Wang
Food & Drinks
8 Easy Breakfast Hacks Every 20-Something Should Know
Raise your hand if you're obsessed with avocado toast. Yeah, us, too. But, recently we've been doing something downright rebellious with our sliced bread.
by
Zoe Bain
Food & Drinks
3 No-Cook Meals For When Turning On The Stove Is Entirely Too Much
Once summer hits, even the most run-of-the-mill errands and tasks start to seem a lot more daunting. Blame it on the temperature: Attempting to keep
by
Sophie Ross
Food & Drinks
3 Summer Slow Cooker Recipes That Will Make Your Life Easier
If you're a city-dweller, grilling during the summer is pretty much impossible. Unless you have a friend with a barbecue or you decide to be ambitious and
by
Zoe Bain
Food & Drinks
How To Recreate Pricey Lunch Salads For WAY Cheaper
Buying a lunchtime salad at one of those healthy, made-to-order places is the ultimate in workday convenience — they usually have you out the door in 10
by
Zoe Bain
Fashion
Imagine Being Paid To Leave A Party – Because Of How You Look
There aren't many people like Rain Dove. A wilderness firefighter and landscape business owner turned model (you read that right), Dove's story might
by
Landon Peoples
Food & Drinks
These Are The Easiest Weeknight Dinner Ideas, EVER
When it comes to weeknight meals, we tend to stick to one simple rule — the faster (and easier!) the better. In fact, that's exactly the kind of
by
Zoe Bain
Fitness
This 30-Day Challenge Will Transform Your Posture
This article was originally published on March 24, 2016. Ever hear your grandmother's sweet voice in your head, reminding you to stand up straight, dear?
by
Amy Roberts
Food & Drinks
10 People Confess Their Biggest Relationship Secret — & It's Hila...
I have always been a Valentine’s Day curmudgeon — I hate it. I also used to burst into hot-faced tears when people sang me “Happy Birthday” as a
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Home
A Small-Space Brooklyn Home That's Classic AND Modern
When faced with a small-space dilemma, your best bet is to seek advice from pros who have worked wonders with their own tight living quarters. Interior
by
Chloe Daley
Makeup
Spring Beauty Trends We Can't Wait To Try
This might sound crazy — especially when half the country is still buried under a few feet of snow — but spring is right around the corner. And with
by
Maria Del Russo
Makeup
The Ultimate Guide To Lazy-Girl Beauty
You know those "cool girls" that the internet seems to be obsessed with? They're the ones with the perfectly mussed hair, the impossibly glowy skin, and
by
Maria Del Russo
Home
3 Non-Basic Upgrades Your Apartment Needs
While we'd never call ourselves "procrastinators" per se, our to-do lists occasionally have this weird way of piling up — even when they’re stacked
by
Lily di Costanzo
Home
This Buy Is About To Solve All Your Apartment Woes
Getting our apartment "visitor ready" typically means shoving dirty laundry under the bed, giving the counters a five-second wipe down, and dimming the
by
Lily di Costanzo
Food & Drinks
Never Throw Away Takeout Rice Again
Do you ever order takeout only to find you've got plenty of extra rice, but no more main course to eat it with? If you find yourself staring at containers
by
Christina Stanley
Food & Drinks
4 Brunch Hacks That Will Save You Time & Money
Brunch is, hands-down, our favorite meal. Not only does it make it totally acceptable to eat breakfast foods late into the afternoon, it's also the best
by
Zoe Bain
Body
6 Inspiring Women Redefine Typical Body Types
Since seemingly the dawn of time, women have found their bodies neatly filed away into the same five or six types: apple, pear, hourglass, ruler, even
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Celebrity Style
Katie Holmes' Style Evolution Has Led HERE
"I actually think I’ve always been dressing the same version of myself," Katie Holmes tells us. Instantly our mind goes to the red carpet, both past and
by
Gina Marinelli
Diet & Nutrition
Kick That Seamless Habit — 10 Healthy Lunches You CAN Make
Sometimes, we look at our takeout orders and realize just how much we're paying for what could be defined as junk food. Food trucks and deli meals aren't
by
Jessica Chou
Hair
3 Hairstyles For Your (Hopefully) Last Wedding Of The Season
As wedding guests, our pre-nuptial jitters are usually limited to our outfits, beauty looks, and picking out the perfect gift (although that's what
by
Jada Wong
Styling Tips
4 Retro Prints You're NOT Too Young For
Do you ever look back at your parents' old photos — namely the ones featuring perms, bell-bottoms, poofy sleeves, and oversized glasses — and not know
by
Katie O'Donnell
Home
How To Score Free Furniture (& Other Cool Stuff!)
When I moved to New York City several years ago, my greatest surprise was not how great the bagels really are (they're amazing) or the unprecedented
by
Chloe Daley
Makeup
4 Gorgeous Beauty Looks You'll Be Wearing This Fall
After a summer of dewy skin and glossy brights, settling into fall beauty looks is like curling up under a warm blanket. There's something about the matte
by
Maria Del Russo
