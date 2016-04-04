These Are The Easiest Weeknight Dinner Ideas, EVER

When it comes to weeknight meals, we tend to stick to one simple rule — the faster (and easier!) the better. In fact, that's exactly the kind of thinking that tends to land us in a Seamless rut. We were determined to find some ridiculously effortless recipes that we can whip up whenever, so we turned to three-ingredient dinners.
That's right, to make each of the dishes, you'll only need THREE main ingredients. (You'll also need salt, pepper, and olive oil, but we're assuming everyone already has those pantry staples on hand.) Each meal also includes a couple of optional flavor-building ingredients that you may already have in your kitchen to make them even tastier.
Check out all four recipes ahead, and get cooking!
