8 Easy Breakfast Hacks Every 20-Something Should Know

Raise your hand if you're obsessed with avocado toast. Yeah, us, too. But, recently we've been doing something downright rebellious with our sliced bread. We've been eating it sweet.
While avo toast truly is an exceptional breakfast, snack, or lunch (if you throw some sliced hard-boiled egg on there), sometimes we just want some old-fashioned fruity, sugary goodness. Lately, we've been topping our toast with some sweet combos that are just as easy to make as their savory counterpart. These avocado alternatives can serve as breakfast, a midday snack, or even dessert — and they all clock in at three ingredients or less.
