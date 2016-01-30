This might sound crazy — especially when half the country is still buried under a few feet of snow — but spring is right around the corner. And with the rising temps comes a whole slew of new trends. While spring is typically punctuated with barely there makeup and low-touch hairstyles, this season, things actually got a bit more interesting. The colors are brighter, the shapes more graphic, and the hairstyles exude an easy, but deliberate, elegance that we're going ga-ga over.
But we'll be damned if we're going to wait until mid-March to bust these babies out. So we tapped two of the beauty industry's top talents: Sir John, brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris and the man behind Beyoncé's gorgeous face, and hairstylist Tommy Buckett, who tends to Elizabeth Moss, Ashley Benson, and several other celebrities out of the Serge Normant salon in New York City. Together, these two worked beauty magic, creating looks that embody the bright spring trends without a ton of effort.
So even if spring feels lightyears away now, go on and peruse the looks you'll be wearing once the snow melts. They'll make you feel all warm inside — we promise.
