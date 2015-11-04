Never Throw Away Takeout Rice Again

See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photography by Lisa Shin; Food Styling by Jen Beauchesne, Prop Styling by Chloe Daley.
Do you ever order takeout only to find you've got plenty of extra rice, but no more main course to eat it with? If you find yourself staring at containers of rice in your fridge, don’t toss them. With a few easy tweaks, what you're looking at could easily be tomorrow's lunch or dinner — or even dessert! From sweet to savory, we have three ways you can give the starch a tasty new lease on life.
Leftover Rice Recipe Ideas
Photography by Lisa Shin; Food Styling by Jen Beauchesne, Prop Styling by Chloe Daley.

More from Food & Drinks