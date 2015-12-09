Easy Home Makeover Projects

While we'd never call ourselves "procrastinators" per se, our to-do lists occasionally have this weird way of piling up — even when they’re stacked with things we genuinely want to accomplish. Ex-roommates who we love, but now live more than two subway stops away from, go unvisited. Submitting big ideas to our bosses takes a backseat to everyday tasks. And the luxe upgrades we plan to give our apartments remain tucked away in the confines of our minds.
In the spirit of actually getting the fun stuff done — and with style, no less — we've put together three home DIYs, none of which are the same old stuff you've seen repeatedly on Pinterest. Between the quirky vibes and the utter lack of semi-pro skills required, we're seriously excited to get started. Grab a paintbrush, feathers, fringe, and a bottle of Chambord (we told you this wouldn't be your run-of-the-mill crafternoon!), and prepare to toast to your fabulous new statement pieces within the hour. Let's do this!
