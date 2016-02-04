When faced with a small-space dilemma, your best bet is to seek advice from pros who have worked wonders with their own tight living quarters. Interior designer Nora Calderwood and architect Adam Darter are one design couple who tripled the space potential of their 650-square-foot one-bedroom in Park Slope, Brooklyn — by using color, tearing down a wall, incorporating versatile furniture, and forgoing window treatments.
Interior-design blogger Anne Hellman (who has her own incredible BK home) stepped inside for the details on the carefully considered, budget-friendly renovation, which took a year to complete. Click through for our favorites, and head over to Design Brooklyn for the full story.
Interior-design blogger Anne Hellman (who has her own incredible BK home) stepped inside for the details on the carefully considered, budget-friendly renovation, which took a year to complete. Click through for our favorites, and head over to Design Brooklyn for the full story.