Holiday Party Outfits By Personality - Sequins Velvet

Once the streamers are hung, the playlist is going, and the punch bowl is fizzing, there’s really only one more vital piece to complete the party puzzle: the guests. As they file in, each reveler will ease into their respective comfort zones and, after a song or two, unleash their turned-up personas for all to see. Whether it includes snatching the AUX cord to take over the dance floor, hiding from the spotlight behind a camera (or iPhone) lens, or hovering by the snack table to score a free dinner (we're totally guilty of that last one), each distinct identity on the RSVP list works to feed that festive buzz.To help ID our (and your) place in the crowd, we headed straight to Old Navy to map out five looks that play to every partygoer's strengths — think vibrant velvet pants fit for the center of attention, or a clashing mash-up only the fashionably late could pull off. Find the mix of clever outfits below, and let us know which one speaks to your reveler M.O.