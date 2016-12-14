Holiday Party Outfits By Personality - Sequins Velvet

5 Outfits For Every Party Vibe

Alison Ives
Once the streamers are hung, the playlist is going, and the punch bowl is fizzing, there’s really only one more vital piece to complete the party puzzle: the guests. As they file in, each reveler will ease into their respective comfort zones and, after a song or two, unleash their turned-up personas for all to see. Whether it includes snatching the AUX cord to take over the dance floor, hiding from the spotlight behind a camera (or iPhone) lens, or hovering by the snack table to score a free dinner (we're totally guilty of that last one), each distinct identity on the RSVP list works to feed that festive buzz.

To help ID our (and your) place in the crowd, we headed straight to Old Navy to map out five looks that play to every partygoer's strengths — think vibrant velvet pants fit for the center of attention, or a clashing mash-up only the fashionably late could pull off. Find the mix of clever outfits below, and let us know which one speaks to your reveler M.O.
Advertisement
The Conversation Starter
Live up to your life-of-the-party antics with a head-turning look no one will miss. A sparkly top and bold pixie pant pairing like this will serve as an icebreaker when you can't find the words.
Photographed by Eric T. White.
Old Navy pants and boots.
The Snack-Table Sleuth
Who doesn't love to indulge in a few party treats? If you're sticking by the snack table for the majority of the night, head-to-toe patterns won't just secure you some company, but they'll also hide any signs of spillage. Win-win.
Photographed by Eric T. White.
Old Navy shirt and shoes.
The Dancing Queen
There's nothing like walking into an event and hearing your favorite tune. Inspire the crowd to get their groove on with an easy-to-move-in jumpsuit and shiny, low-height heels — the secret to dance-floor domination.
Photographed by Eric T. White.
Old Navy jumpsuit and vest.
The Tardy Partier
Because you wouldn't be caught dead walking into a dull party, you make a pointed effort to show up a few hours in, when things really get going. Make your presence known in a thrown-together-but-still-put-together look that includes a mix of two black-and-white prints.
Photographed by Eric T. White.
Old Navy top, pants, and shoes.
The Party Paparazzi
While your gregarious nature attracts a crowd, you're much happier when the spotlight isn't solely on you — that's why you always have a camera in hand. Try a bright, '70s-inspired dress so guests seeking out a new photo for their feed can easily spot you from across the room.
Photographed by Eric T. White.
Old Navy dress and tights.
Advertisement
Shop This Story
Old Navy
Mid-rise Velvet Pixie Pant
$36.94
Old Navy
Suede Ankle Boots For Women
$42.00
Old Navy
Lightweight Popover Blouse
$26.94
Old Navy
Pointy-toe Lace-up Flats For Women
$25.00
Old Navy
V-neck Jumpsuit
$39.94
Old Navy
Relaxed Mid-rise Harper Trousers
$25.00
Old Navy
Pointy-toe Lace-up Flats
$26.94
Old Navy
Crepe Swing Dress
$32.00
Old Navy
Cable-knit Tights For Women
$12.50
Holiday Party Outfits By Personality - Sequins Velvet
written by Alison Ives
Photographed by Eric T. White; Styled by Courtney Raniszewksi; Prop Styled by Chloe Daley; Makeup by Tiffany Patton / Bernstein & Andriulli; Hair by Richard Keogh at Artists By Timothy Priano; Manicure by Arlene at Factory Downtown; Modeled by Agnes, Chen, Lena, Olivia, and Paige at MSA

More from Styling Tips