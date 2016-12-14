Holiday Party Outfits By Personality - Sequins Velvet

Once the streamers are hung, the playlist is going, and the punch bowl is fizzing, there’s really only one more vital piece to complete the party puzzle: the guests. As they file in, each reveler will ease into their respective comfort zones and, after a song or two, unleash their turned-up personas for all to see. Whether it includes snatching the AUX cord to take over the dance floor, hiding from the spotlight behind a camera (or iPhone) lens, or hovering by the snack table to score a free dinner (we're totally guilty of that last one), each distinct identity on the RSVP list works to feed that festive buzz.
To help ID our (and your) place in the crowd, we headed straight to Old Navy to map out five looks that play to every partygoer's strengths — think vibrant velvet pants fit for the center of attention, or a clashing mash-up only the fashionably late could pull off. Find the mix of clever outfits below, and let us know which one speaks to your reveler M.O.
The Conversation Starter
Live up to your life-of-the-party antics with a head-turning look no one will miss. A sparkly top and bold pixie pant pairing like this will serve as an icebreaker when you can't find the words.
The Snack-Table Sleuth
Who doesn't love to indulge in a few party treats? If you're sticking by the snack table for the majority of the night, head-to-toe patterns won't just secure you some company, but they'll also hide any signs of spillage. Win-win.
The Dancing Queen
There's nothing like walking into an event and hearing your favorite tune. Inspire the crowd to get their groove on with an easy-to-move-in jumpsuit and shiny, low-height heels — the secret to dance-floor domination.
The Tardy Partier
Because you wouldn't be caught dead walking into a dull party, you make a pointed effort to show up a few hours in, when things really get going. Make your presence known in a thrown-together-but-still-put-together look that includes a mix of two black-and-white prints.
The Party Paparazzi
While your gregarious nature attracts a crowd, you're much happier when the spotlight isn't solely on you — that's why you always have a camera in hand. Try a bright, '70s-inspired dress so guests seeking out a new photo for their feed can easily spot you from across the room.
