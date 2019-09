Getting our apartment "visitor ready" typically means shoving dirty laundry under the bed, giving the counters a five-second wipe down, and dimming the lights just enough to conceal our less-than-spotless floors. But during the holiday season? Well, that's just not going to cut it. There are seasonal gatherings to host, cozy baking sessions on the agenda, and — most intimidating of all — family in town. Like it or not, most of us are forced into full-on B&B mode at one point or another.One bright side to playing host? It forces us to re-evaluate our space with a pair of fresh eyes. And with our vision clear, we whipped up three apartment upgrades using IKEA 's super-versatile LIATORP table. From non-cheesy ways to deck the halls to a faux foyer for an apartment that surely doesn't have one, we're serving up holiday miracles, one decor tip at a time.