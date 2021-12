I moved on to The Leave-In Hair Treatment , $50. The label describes this as "weightless" and I agree. Dyeing my hair regularly means the ends dry out . But anything more than a weekly hair mask leaves my strands limp. I cautiously applied a pea-size amount from the mid-lengths downwards and my hair was instantly smoothed. I have to say that this product has given my neglected hair a new lease of life. It's probably all down to the moisture-boosting plant extracts. A wonderful zhoosh of volume can be created with your fingertips when using this, too. I can't wait to treat my hair to this miracle nectar again.