A Derm's Guide To Getting Rid Of Dandruff For Good

If dandruff is the issue, Palm suggests shampooing daily (or for some, every other day) to help minimize yeast overgrowth, flakiness, and discomfort. "Oils and dead skin cells build up if the scalp is not washed, and the scales are mechanically removed during shampooing," she says. "Delivering active ingredients — like zinc pyrithione, salicylic acid, and medicated ciclopirox and ketoconazole — to the scalp more frequently is also key to reducing irritation and scale build up." Lifestyle shifts, like checking stress and avoiding big swings in environmental temperature, can also help reduce exacerbations, Palm notes. Some of her simple tips include using a humidifier during cold winter months and showering with lukewarm water.