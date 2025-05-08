I’m 5’0” And Anthropologie Is My Go-To For Petite Dresses

If you’re between sizes or taller than me, you might want to consider sizing up (or possibly opting for the standard size) because the length tends to run on the shorter side; the elastication across the back will ensure a snug fit even if you opt for a larger size. I was also surprised by how it fit my bust — as a nonbinary person with a large chest and gender dysphoria, I typically avoid lower-cut styles, but I was impressed by how I still felt secure in the design, even without an underwire.