I Tried This Amazon Slip Dress — & Now I Want It In Every Color

The color is on point. The $49.90 price is right. The shipping was free and fast. However, what I may have been most excited about The Drop's slip dress is that the length was actually a true midi — aka hitting right at the calf — on my 5'2 frame. In my lifetime of being an online shopper, I've grown to assume that for me, "midi" equals "maxi," and "maxi" equals "you will need to get this professionally altered." Not this time, and for that alone, I plan on buying at least two more colors. This dress truly checks all the boxes: It's comfortable, cute, and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion, making it a wardrobe MVP in my book.