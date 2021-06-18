Avoiding Amazon On Prime Day? Thanks To The Rest Of The Internet, You Can Still Enjoy Excellent Sales
If you’re not the biggest Bezos fan, but you don't want to miss out on those sweet Prime Day sales — don’t worry, we got you. Here’s our little secret: you don’t need an Amazon account to take advantage of Prime Day deals, because a host of other retailers — from big-box to small-biz — have put their own spin on what’s turning into a nationwide shopping holiday. While most of the deals are still under wraps, we have a hunch they’re going to rival what Amazon has to offer. So, whether you’ve been waiting to buy a new high-tech vacuum or upgrade your Apple products; you may be able to scracth that itch elsewhere on the internet — but we’ll have to wait until Prime Day to find out.
While there are plenty of alternative Prime Day sales simmering below the surface, we rounded up a handful that couldn’t wait for June 21 and are already live. Many more will be coming out of the woodwork starting as early as June 20, so don’t forget to bookmark this article to stay on top of all non-Amazon Prime Day sales. You can trust us to source all the need-to-know details right as they go live, so you won’t miss that massive markdown you’ve been waiting for. Click ahead to see what you can score, starting today and continuing into June 22.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.